Monday, the senior forward was one of 10 players selected for the Preseason All-Big Ten team. The honor comes four days after Reuvers was named a candidate for the Karl Malone Award, given the best power forward in college basketball.

Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Luka Garza of Iowa were the lone unanimous selections. Garza was also picked to repeat as player of the year in the conference.

Reuvers is part of a veteran group that is expected to have a big year following a Big Ten title last March. To start the season, the Badgers opened at No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll, which was also released Monday.

Wisconsin joined Iowa (No. 5) and Illinois (No. 8) in the top 10. Michigan State (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 23), Rutgers (No. 24) and Michigan (No. 25) represent the Big Ten in the top 25. The seven Big Ten teams in the poll are the most of any conference.

The Badgers' top 10 ranking comes after being left off the preseason top 25 altogether the past two seasons. The ranking is their second best preseason mark ever, topped only by the No. 3 ranking to start the 2014-15 season following a Final Four appearance.

For now, the only dates revealed for Wisconsin are games at Marquette on Dec. 4 and against Louisville on Dec. 9. There have been reports that the Big Ten could release schedules as soon as this week.