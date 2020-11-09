 The Badgers will open at No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll, which was also released Monday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 15:11:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Badgers open at No. 7 in the AP; Nate Reuvers a preseason All-Big Ten pick

Raul Vasquez
BadgerBlitz.com Staff Writer

The preseason honors keep rolling in for Nate Reuvers.

Monday, the senior forward was one of 10 players selected for the Preseason All-Big Ten team. The honor comes four days after Reuvers was named a candidate for the Karl Malone Award, given the best power forward in college basketball.

A third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, Reuvers averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game as a junior. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Luka Garza of Iowa were the lone unanimous selections. Garza was also picked to repeat as player of the year in the conference.

Reuvers is part of a veteran group that is expected to have a big year following a Big Ten title last March. To start the season, the Badgers opened at No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll, which was also released Monday.

Wisconsin joined Iowa (No. 5) and Illinois (No. 8) in the top 10. Michigan State (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 23), Rutgers (No. 24) and Michigan (No. 25) represent the Big Ten in the top 25. The seven Big Ten teams in the poll are the most of any conference.

The Badgers' top 10 ranking comes after being left off the preseason top 25 altogether the past two seasons. The ranking is their second best preseason mark ever, topped only by the No. 3 ranking to start the 2014-15 season following a Final Four appearance.

For now, the only dates revealed for Wisconsin are games at Marquette on Dec. 4 and against Louisville on Dec. 9. There have been reports that the Big Ten could release schedules as soon as this week.

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, sophomore center, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, JUNIOR GUARD, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, sophomore forward, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, SENIOR CENTER, IOWA

Joe Wieskamp, junior guard/forward, Iowa

Aaron Henry, junior forward, Michigan State

Marcus Carr, junior guard, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, junior forward, Purdue

Geo Baker, senior guard, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, senior forward, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections in all caps.

AP Top 25 

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

