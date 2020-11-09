Badgers open at No. 7 in the AP; Nate Reuvers a preseason All-Big Ten pick
The preseason honors keep rolling in for Nate Reuvers.
Monday, the senior forward was one of 10 players selected for the Preseason All-Big Ten team. The honor comes four days after Reuvers was named a candidate for the Karl Malone Award, given the best power forward in college basketball.
A third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, Reuvers averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game as a junior.
Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Luka Garza of Iowa were the lone unanimous selections. Garza was also picked to repeat as player of the year in the conference.
Reuvers is part of a veteran group that is expected to have a big year following a Big Ten title last March. To start the season, the Badgers opened at No. 7 in the Associated Press Poll, which was also released Monday.
Wisconsin joined Iowa (No. 5) and Illinois (No. 8) in the top 10. Michigan State (No. 13), Ohio State (No. 23), Rutgers (No. 24) and Michigan (No. 25) represent the Big Ten in the top 25. The seven Big Ten teams in the poll are the most of any conference.
The Badgers' top 10 ranking comes after being left off the preseason top 25 altogether the past two seasons. The ranking is their second best preseason mark ever, topped only by the No. 3 ranking to start the 2014-15 season following a Final Four appearance.
For now, the only dates revealed for Wisconsin are games at Marquette on Dec. 4 and against Louisville on Dec. 9. There have been reports that the Big Ten could release schedules as soon as this week.
2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, sophomore center, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, JUNIOR GUARD, ILLINOIS
Trayce Jackson-Davis, sophomore forward, Indiana
LUKA GARZA, SENIOR CENTER, IOWA
Joe Wieskamp, junior guard/forward, Iowa
Aaron Henry, junior forward, Michigan State
Marcus Carr, junior guard, Minnesota
Trevion Williams, junior forward, Purdue
Geo Baker, senior guard, Rutgers
Nate Reuvers, senior forward, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in all caps.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan