{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers offer Western Michigan WR commit Stephan Bracey

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Just a few days removed from his commitment to Western Michigan, Stephan Bracey picked up another big opportunity, his first from a Power 5 program.

Wisconsin, which hosted the 2019 wide receiver last month, offered the 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior, who has turned heads this fall at East Kentwood High School in Michigan.

Imnfqczzkdlmq9oa90sf
Stephan Bracey
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
{{ article.author_name }}