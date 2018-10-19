Badgers offer Western Michigan WR commit Stephan Bracey
Just a few days removed from his commitment to Western Michigan, Stephan Bracey picked up another big opportunity, his first from a Power 5 program.
Wisconsin, which hosted the 2019 wide receiver last month, offered the 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior, who has turned heads this fall at East Kentwood High School in Michigan.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news