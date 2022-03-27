Badgers offer three-star OL James Durand during unofficial visit
James Durand made the trip from Arizona to Wisconsin this weekend, a homecoming of sorts for his family.
The journey proved to be worthwhile, as the 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior offensive lineman left with an offer in hand from the Badgers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news