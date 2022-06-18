Badgers offer in-state OLB Sam Pilof during unofficial visit
Sam Pilof, an in-state sophomore from Middleton High School, impressed the Wisconsin coaching staff at camp on June 13.
Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound projected outside linebacker, picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news