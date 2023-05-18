UW was the first school to extend a scholarship to the 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore from Marquette University High School.

Erik Schmidt , the No. 2 kicker and punter in the 2025 class, according to Kohl's Kicking , picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"I've been in contact with their staff for about a month now, just texting and talking to him (special teams analyst Spencer Rymiszewski)," Schmidt told BadgerBlitz.com. "Today we got in contact and that's when Wisconsin extended the offer.

"I was very surprised because it's still very early in the recruiting process for me."

Wisconsin hasn't specified yet if Schmidt projects to kicker or punter. This winter, the Badgers added second-year specialist Nathanial Vakos to handle the field goal duties in 2023.

"I can do all three: field goals, kickoffs and punts," Schmidt said. "I also live in Wisconsin, so it's my home-state school. I line up well with their grade because they're looking for a scholarship kicker in the 2025 class.

"I think my kicking is actually stronger. My all-time personal record is from 65 yards out, but that was just in practice. This past season I only had one miss inside 50 yards, so within that distance I'm really confident in my consistency."

Prior the offer, Schmidt was on campus for the Badgers' first camp practice of the spring.

"I was there for the first spring practice and we got a tour of everything on a bus ride," Schmidt said. "We got to meet some coaches and players and we saw all the facilities. It was a great experience.

"I love the academics and I value that a lot at Wisconsin."

Two other schools are also heavily involved in Schmidt's recruitment early in the process.

"The three schools that I've been in the most contact with are Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame," Schmidt said. "There are some other schools that I've texted with pretty quickly, but those are the main schools right now. They are also the schools that I've visited and the coaches I was able to meet in person.

"This summer I plan to do camps at Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Michigan. I'm not trying to overdo it because I want to save my leg so I can be well prepared for the season."

Schmidt is the sixth in-state prospect in the 2025 to pick up an offer rom UW, along with tight end James Flanigan, offensive linemen Michael Roeske and Owen Strebig, cornerback Tre Poteat and linebacker Cooper Catalano.