Badgers offer long-time BYU commit Raider Damuni
Raider Damuni is just finishing up his sophomore year at Timpview High School in Utah, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back already has been committed to BYU for well over two years.
Despite a close relationship with the program where his father played and currently works at, Damuni, who was offered by Wisconsin on Friday, has kept his ear open to other schools.
