{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers offer long-time BYU commit Raider Damuni

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Raider Damuni is just finishing up his sophomore year at Timpview High School in Utah, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back already has been committed to BYU for well over two years.

Despite a close relationship with the program where his father played and currently works at, Damuni, who was offered by Wisconsin on Friday, has kept his ear open to other schools.

Qstjkaelwzr63eyhz9yx
Raider Damuni (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
