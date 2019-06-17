News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 16:00:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Badgers offer another Hoban standout in 2021 LB Damon Ollison II

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin signed Archbishop Hoban standout Quan Easterling in the 2019 class and recently hosted top 2020 target DeaMonte Trayanum, who is from the same high school in Ohio, for an official visit.

In the junior cycle, the Badgers entered the scholarship race for the next top prospect from the program, which won its fourth state title in a row last fall. Damon Ollison II, a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker, picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit Sunday in Madison.

Lkzc3b6e3txr83j4dqxi
Damon Ollison II
Lxcs1xt9fc7sv1weinbd
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}