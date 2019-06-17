Wisconsin signed Archbishop Hoban standout Quan Easterling in the 2019 class and recently hosted top 2020 target DeaMonte Trayanum, who is from the same high school in Ohio, for an official visit.

In the junior cycle, the Badgers entered the scholarship race for the next top prospect from the program, which won its fourth state title in a row last fall. Damon Ollison II, a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker, picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit Sunday in Madison.