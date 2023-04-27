MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin hasn’t had a trio of players drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2016. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton, linebacker Nick Herbig, and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann believe they can change that. Three former Badgers who declared for the NFL Draft following last season have generated a wealth of attention heading into this year’s event, which will be held April 27 through April 29 in Kansas City. The first 31 picks will be announced Thursday with the second and third rounds happening Friday and the final four rounds occurring Saturday. Wisconsin had five players selected last season, led by linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. He started eight games as a rookie and finished with 35 tackles and a sack. That sack and six of his tackles came in Super Bowl 57, a 38-35 Chiefs victory over Philadelphia.

Former Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann has appeared in the first round of several mock drafts (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

UW hasn’t had a former player selected in the first round since Pittsburgh selected linebacker T.J. Watt and New Orleans picked lineman Ryan Ramzcyk in the 2017 draft. Since then, the Badgers have only had five players selected in the first three rounds and three players picked in the top 100. In recent big boards, the three players were listed among the top 60 overall prospects by Pro Football Focus and the top 80 overall by The Athletic, while Benton and Tippmann were top 50 prospects by NFL.com. CBS Sports and Pro Football Network see Tippmann as a potential first-round selection (No.25) by the New York Giants. Tippmann started 22 games at center during his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, helping the Badgers have the No.2 rushing offense in the Big Ten (210.9 ypg) in 2021 and logged the offensive line’s best run-blocking grade (78.0 per PFF) last season, as well as allowing just one sack and five pressures over 338 pass blocking snaps. “I’ve always considered myself more of an athletic guy,” Tippmann told NFL.com in March. “Being able to get into space, open up, and really hit those linebackers full speed is what I like to do.”

Former Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton was one of the standout performers at the Reese's Senior Bowl. (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

Benton – rated the No.8 defensive tackle in the draft by Pro Football Focus – started 25 games his last two seasons, earning all-conference honors from the coaches each year. He totaled 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, seven of those TFLs occurring over the last four games of the regular season. A projected day two selection, Benton was one of the standout players of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama earlier this year. “(I’ve shown) my abilities athletically, blocking, showing on film me being a big power guy, kind of eating that space,” said Benton, who trained for the draft outside Philadelphia. “I just kind of want to show everybody that I have the ability to rush the passer, and I can use that.”

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was a second-team All-American last season but will likely switch positions in the NFL. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)