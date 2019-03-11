Ticker
Badgers move up to No. 19 in AP Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wins over Iowa and Ohio State this past week have Greg Gard's squad up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Wisconsin (22-9), which moved up to No. 19 in Monday's release, earned a No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will face either Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska on Friday.

The Badgers, who have won 14 conference games for the third time in school history, have finished among the Big Ten's top four teams in 17 of the last 18 seasons.


AP Top 25
Rank  School  Record Previous

1

Gonzaga

29-2

1

2

Virginia

28-2

2

3

North Carolina

26-5

3

4

Kentucky

26-5

6

5

Duke

26-5

4

6

Michigan State

25-6

9

7

Texas Tech

26-5

8

8

Tennessee

27-4

5

9

LSU

26-5

10

10

Michigan

26-5

7

11

Houston

29-2

12

12

Florida State

25-6

15

13

Purdue

23-8

11

14

Nevada

28-3

17

15

Kansas State

24-7

18

16

Virginia Tech

23-7

15

17

Kansas

23-8

13

18

Buffalo

28-3

19

19

Wisconsin

22-9

21

20

Wofford

28-4

22

21

Maryland

22-9

24

22

Auburn

22-9

N/A

23

Marquette

23-8

16

24

Cincinnati

25-8

20

25

Villanova

22-9

23
