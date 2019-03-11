Wins over Iowa and Ohio State this past week have Greg Gard's squad up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Wisconsin (22-9), which moved up to No. 19 in Monday's release, earned a No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will face either Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska on Friday.

The Badgers, who have won 14 conference games for the third time in school history, have finished among the Big Ten's top four teams in 17 of the last 18 seasons.



