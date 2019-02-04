Ticker
Badgers move up to No. 19 in AP Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

A five-game winning streak produced a five-digit jump for Wisconsin in the updated Associated Press Top 25.

Following wins over Nebraska and then-No.21 Maryland, the Badgers moved up to No. 19 in Monday's release.

UW (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) travels to Minnesota on Wednesday night before another road game against Michigan on Saturday. Nine games remain for the Badgers, who are currently one game out of first place in the Big Ten Conference.

AP Top 25
Rank  School  Record Previous

1

Tennessee

20-1

1

2

Duke

19-2

2

3

Virginia

20-1

3

4

Gonzaga

21-2

4

5

Kentucky

18-3

7

6

Nevada

21-1

8

7

Michigan

20-2

5

8

North Carolina

17-4

9

9

Michigan State

18-4

6

10

Marquette

19-3

10

11

Virginia Tech

18-3

12

12

Houston

21-1

13

13

Kansas

17-5

11

14

Villanova

18-4

14

15

Purdue

16-6

17

16

Louisville

16-6

15

17

Iowa State

17-5

20

18

Texas Tech

17-5

16

19

Wisconsin

16-6

24

20

Iowa

17-5

NR

21

LSU

17-4

19

22

Florida State

16-5

25

23

Buffalo

19-3

18

24

Maryland

17-6

21

25

Cincinnati

19-3

NR
