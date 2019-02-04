A five-game winning streak produced a five-digit jump for Wisconsin in the updated Associated Press Top 25.

Following wins over Nebraska and then-No.21 Maryland, the Badgers moved up to No. 19 in Monday's release.

UW (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) travels to Minnesota on Wednesday night before another road game against Michigan on Saturday. Nine games remain for the Badgers, who are currently one game out of first place in the Big Ten Conference.