Sophomore big man Kai Rogers is a lengthy 6-foot-10 center with tremendous upside on the basketball court.

After he averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game his freshman season, Rogers has already accumulated offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Texas and Ole Miss. This past weekend, the Wauwatosa (WI) West standout took an unofficial visit to UW, getting an opportunity to watch practice and connect with head coach Greg Gard.