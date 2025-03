Memphis native Khamoni Williams has generated some early national attention. His first scholarship offer came all the way across the country from USC. His second, while not nearly as far away, is still completely uncharted territory for the halfback.

"I know they’re a Big Ten school. That’s about all I know," Williams told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s crazy that they offered. I don’t know how far away Wisconsin is, I just know it’s a long way from Memphis.”