Three-star defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque has a staggering 30-plus offers. He plans to make his decision on June 18, however, and the Florida native confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com his recruitment is essentially down to Wisconsin and West Virginia.

His official visit to Madison this weekend — his first trip to campus — served as the Badgers' final pitch to the linemen.

“There was a lot that was surprising. The city, I didn’t expect the city to be like that," he told BadgerBlitz.com. “It’s put them in a good position.”