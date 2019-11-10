Badgers make a good impression on SG Julian Roper during official visit
There was a feeling that Julian Roper could add his name to Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class during his official visit this weekend.
That didn't happen, but the Badgers are still in a great position to land the 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Detroit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news