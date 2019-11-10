News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 17:12:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Badgers make a good impression on SG Julian Roper during official visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

There was a feeling that Julian Roper could add his name to Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class during his official visit this weekend.

That didn't happen, but the Badgers are still in a great position to land the 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Detroit.

Julian Roper
Julian Roper
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}