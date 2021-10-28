 Reserve cornerback Donte Burton entered the transfer portal on Thursday.
Badgers lose two more players to the transfer portal

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Two more players from Paul Chryst's roster entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Third-year fullback Quan Easterling and fourth-year cornerback Donte Burton will explore other options, according to Rivals.com. They are the sixth and seventh players, respectively, to transfer from the Wisconsin football program since the start of fall camp.

Reserve cornerback Donte Burton entered the transfer portal on Thursday. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Easterling, 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, was No. 2 on the depth chart at fullback behind starter John Chenal this fall. Those are the only two players listed at the positon on the current roster.

A former two-star prospect, Easterling played in two games (one in 2019 and one in 2021) over the last three years. He was on the field for one snap against Eastern Michigan this fall.

Burton, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback, came into the 2021 season with 23 games played and five starts. He has played sparingly this fall (32 snaps, according to PFF) with Caesar Williams (319 snaps, according to PFF), Faion Hicks (290), Dean Engram (198) and Alexander Smith (99) having played the bulk of the reps through seven games.

Wisconsin's 2021 Transfers 
Player Position 

Loyal Crawford

Tailback

Antwan Roberts

Tailback

Jalen Berger

Tailback

Devin Chandler

Wide receiver

Kayden Lyles

Center

Quan Easterlng

Fullback

Donte Burton

Cornerback

{{ article.author_name }}