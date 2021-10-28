Badgers lose two more players to the transfer portal

Third-year fullback Quan Easterling and fourth-year cornerback Donte Burton will explore other options, according to Rivals.com. They are the sixth and seventh players, respectively, to transfer from the Wisconsin football program since the start of fall camp.

Easterling, 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, was No. 2 on the depth chart at fullback behind starter John Chenal this fall. Those are the only two players listed at the positon on the current roster.

A former two-star prospect, Easterling played in two games (one in 2019 and one in 2021) over the last three years. He was on the field for one snap against Eastern Michigan this fall.

Burton, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback, came into the 2021 season with 23 games played and five starts. He has played sparingly this fall (32 snaps, according to PFF) with Caesar Williams (319 snaps, according to PFF), Faion Hicks (290), Dean Engram (198) and Alexander Smith (99) having played the bulk of the reps through seven games.