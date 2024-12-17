Badgers lose pair of receivers to portal in Pauling, Williams

The transfer portal gives and takes, and the Badgers just lost 58 catches for 650 yards and five touchdowns from the 2024 campaign.

After a wildly successful Monday in the transfer portal that saw Wisconsin reel in six commits in one day, Tuesday afternoon saw two departures in the form of two starting receivers: redshirt junior Will Pauling and junior CJ Williams , per a report from ESPN's Max Olson.

The two receivers' departures notably come the day after Wisconsin landed two quarterbacks via the portal: San Diego State's Danny O'Neil and Maryland's Billy Edwards Jr.

Williams' departure doesn't come as much of a surprise. After arriving in Madison dripping with hype (Williams was the highest-rated receiver the Badgers have ever signed in the Rivals.com era), the wideout struggled to make an impact. He caught under half of his passes, struggling with drops at times and failing to flash any true dynamic ability. Across two seasons, Williams reeled in 31 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Pauling's departure is the more surprising development, as he still finished as Wisconsin's leading receiver receptions-wise even in a down 2024 season. After breaking out in his debut year with the Badgers to the tune of 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns, he was limited to 42 receptions for 407 yards and three scores this season. He also missed the final two games of the year due to injury.

Each departure has varying implications. Williams' entry into the portal simply intensifies an already existing need the Badgers had at boundary receiver. Though the wideout never truly came into his own with Wisconsin, he was projected to be the most experienced returning outside receiver after Vinny Anthony. After Williams' departure, the players with substantial experience at that position are Tyrell Henry, Vinny Anthony, Joesph Griffin Jr. and arguably Quincy Burroughs, although he has just five career catches. That's a bare cupboard past Anthony.

Pauling's departure thrusts Trech Kekahuna into the spotlight as Wisconsin's top option in the slot. The latter's decision to withdraw from the transfer portal now has slightly more context, although it's currently unclear when the various receivers made their respective decisions. Unhappy with how he was being utilized, Kekahuna will now get all the work he can handle.

Now with just eight scholarship wideouts currently on the roster, Wisconsin must dial in on some portal prospects. Known offers to receivers include Trey Spivey (Kansas State) Nyziah Hunter (California), O'Mega Blake (East Carolina) and Mark Hamper (Idaho). At least four wideouts the Badgers offered have already come off the board.