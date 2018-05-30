Badgers looking at sleeper wide receiver from Georgia
In the 2016 recruiting class, Wisconsin pulled a lightly-recruited prospect in Georgia by the name of Quintez Cephus.
Could a similar situation be brewing in the 2019 class?
This week, the Badgers reached out to Jameson Turner, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Tift County High School in the Peach State.
