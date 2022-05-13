Badgers land four-star running back Jaquez Keyes

Al Johnson is off to a great start on the recruiting front during his first spring at the University of Wisconsin.
Friday evening, UW's first-year running backs coach helped land a commitment from Jaquez Keyes, a four-star running back from Ironton High School in Ohio. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior chose UW over offers from Pittsburgh, Iowa, Coastal Carolina and Army, among others schools.
Keyes, commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2023 class, picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial visit in April. Last fall, Keyes rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.
UW will likely take two scholarship running backs in the current cycle. Nate White, Dylan Edwards and JT Smith remain high-priority targets for the staff at the position.
Keyes currently has an official visit scheduled to Wisconsin for the weekend of June 17.
From Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove:
"When you turn on the film of Keys you cannot help but get excited. This is a prospect with good size and a ridiculous ability to make plays in confined space. He has a high motor, great change of direction and comes with bad intentions every time he makes a tackle.
"The intriguing thing about Keys is his versatility. While I look at his film and see him as a difference-maker on defense, there are other teams who see him as a feature running back. Look no further than Wisconsin offering him to play in the offensive backfield this past weekend. Whether it be offense or defense, there is one thing for certain: Keys is a playmaker who will get the crowd juiced by the way he plays."
