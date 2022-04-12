 Wisconsin added freshman point guard Kamari McGee via the transfer portal.
Badgers land former Wisconsin-Green Bay point guard Kamari McGee

Wisconsin added some needed backcourt help on Tuesday with a commitment from Kamari McGee.

A 6-foot, 180-pound freshman point guard, McGee averaged 11.6 points per game last season at Wisconsin-Green Bay. The former Racine St. Catherine’s standout was a Horizon League all-freshman pick and was the conference’s freshman of the week three times in 2021-22.

Wisconsin added freshman point guard Kamari McGee via the transfer portal. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McGee, who started 20 games for the Phoenix and shot 27.5% from 3-point range, is expected to back up Wisconsin starter Chucky Hepburn. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Badgers.

As a senior in high school, McGee helped the Angels to a WIAA Division 3 State Championship. He chose Green Bay over offers from Colgate, St. Thomas, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and Grambling State, among others.

UW still has three available scholarships to use for the 2022-23 season.

Wisconsin's Offseason Roster Movement 
Player Movement Team/School

Brad Davison

Graduation

N/A

Johnny Davis

NBA Draft

TBD

Ben Carslon

Transfer Portal

TBD

Matthew Mors

Transfer Portal

South Dakota State

Carter Higginbottom

Graduation

N/A

Lorne Bowman

Transfer Portal

Oakland

Chris Vogt

Graduation

N/A

{{ article.author_name }}