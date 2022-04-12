Badgers land former Wisconsin-Green Bay point guard Kamari McGee

A 6-foot, 180-pound freshman point guard, McGee averaged 11.6 points per game last season at Wisconsin-Green Bay. The former Racine St. Catherine’s standout was a Horizon League all-freshman pick and was the conference’s freshman of the week three times in 2021-22.

Wisconsin added some needed backcourt help on Tuesday with a commitment from Kamari McGee .

McGee, who started 20 games for the Phoenix and shot 27.5% from 3-point range, is expected to back up Wisconsin starter Chucky Hepburn. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Badgers.

As a senior in high school, McGee helped the Angels to a WIAA Division 3 State Championship. He chose Green Bay over offers from Colgate, St. Thomas, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and Grambling State, among others.

UW still has three available scholarships to use for the 2022-23 season.