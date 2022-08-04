Badgers keeping tabs on 2024 SG Caden Wilkins
Head coach Greg Gard and his staff have been aggressive on the recruiting front in the 2024 class with nine scholarships having already been extended.
One rising junior Wisconsin has kept its eyes on is 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard Caden Wilkins out of Bettendorf, Iowa. No scholarship has been offered yet but the interest remains strong, as assistant coach Dean Oliver caught an Iowa Barnstormers AAU game the weekend of July 23.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news