Head coach Greg Gard and his staff have been aggressive on the recruiting front in the 2024 class with nine scholarships having already been extended.

One rising junior Wisconsin has kept its eyes on is 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard Caden Wilkins out of Bettendorf, Iowa. No scholarship has been offered yet but the interest remains strong, as assistant coach Dean Oliver caught an Iowa Barnstormers AAU game the weekend of July 23.