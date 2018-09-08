Wisconsin secured victory No. 2 on the season Saturday with a win over New Mexico.

The coaching staff also landed commit No. 2 in the 2020 class from in-state offensive tackle Trey Wedig, who pledged to the Badgers during an unofficial visit.

"When I spent some time with Coach (Joe) Rudolph and saw more of Madison, I got a feeling that Wisconsin was the right place for me," Wedig told BadgerBlitz.com. "I committed today because it felt like the right time."