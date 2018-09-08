Badgers keep four-star OL Trey Wedig inside the state
Wisconsin secured victory No. 2 on the season Saturday with a win over New Mexico.
The coaching staff also landed commit No. 2 in the 2020 class from in-state offensive tackle Trey Wedig, who pledged to the Badgers during an unofficial visit.
"When I spent some time with Coach (Joe) Rudolph and saw more of Madison, I got a feeling that Wisconsin was the right place for me," Wedig told BadgerBlitz.com. "I committed today because it felt like the right time."
I'm excited to announce my commitment to UW-Madison. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AVBTDSl3h1— Trey Wedig (@wedig_trey) September 8, 2018
Wedig, a 6-foot-7, 302-pound four-star offensive tackle from Kettle Moraine High School, chose UW over offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse and USC. He joins fellow in-state tackle Jack Nelson as commits for Wisconsin in the junior cycle.
The No. 85 prospect in the 2020 class, Wedig told BadgerBlitz.com he was favoring UW and Notre Dame last weekend.
From Kettle Moraine coach Justin Gumm to Rivals.com: "He’s obviously an extremely gifted kid,” . “Genetics have blessed him. He does a great job of working his butt off in the season, but also during the offseason being a multi-sport athlete (track). He’s dedicated in the weight room and a great teammate. He’s extremely athletic for his size. He used to play basketball and can still dunk. He’s also good with his hands.
“He’s gained more confidence as he’s gotten older and went through the weight room. When our team does workouts, he is one of the more vocal ones and that wasn’t always Trey.”