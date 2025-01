Plenty of big-time programs, including Michigan, Miami (FL) and Penn State are chasing 2026 tailback Favour Akih. Wisconsin, lead by running backs coach Devon Spalding, jumped into that fray with an offer on Jan. 24.

“It was a school visit, so (Spalding and I) talked for a while. And then he showed me a whole mixtape, a hype video about Madison, which was awesome. He was like, ‘we’d like to offer you a scholarship.’ I felt excited that entire day," Akih told BadgerBlitz.com.