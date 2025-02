Wisconsin wasted little time jumping into the fray for four-star 2026 edge rusher Calvin Thomas.

Just days after the Badgers initially reached out, outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell extended an offer to the Cypress, Texas native, becoming the 23rd such school to do so.

“It was a great conversation. Coach (Mitchell) was talking to me, he was looking at my film, my tape and he really loved it," Thomas told BadgerBlitz.com.