Rod Moore isn't ready to publicly name the schools at the top of his recruiting list, but Wisconsin, which offered Sunday during a junior-day visit, has a spot in that group.

"Honestly, they're (Wisconsin) in my top three right now," Moore told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I'm not ready to say the rest just yet."

