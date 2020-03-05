News More News
Badgers in the top 3 for 2021 DB Rod Moore after Sunday's visit

Rod Moore isn't ready to publicly name the schools at the top of his recruiting list, but Wisconsin, which offered Sunday during a junior-day visit, has a spot in that group.

"Honestly, they're (Wisconsin) in my top three right now," Moore told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I'm not ready to say the rest just yet."

Junior safety Rod Moore visited and was offered by Wisconsin on Sunday.
