The NFL's second week of action saw former Wisconsin players having strong performances at a number of positions. BadgerBlitz.com shouts out three notable performers from around the league.



J.J. Watt, defensive end, Houston Texans

J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans' defense had a bounce back performance in their 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time around, Watt did not have to go up against former Badger and current New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and the result was a win. Watt recorded two assisted tackles and came up with a fumble recovery to lead the Texans. The headlines after the game were not about the nail-biting win that was fueled by defense, but instead about the officiating. Watt was left baffled at the lack of holding calls against the Jaguars. "There were a couple of holding calls out there, it's every week," said Watt, via the Houston Chronicle. "The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn't throw the flag." The officiating in the NFL has taken serious scrutiny over the first couple weeks, and Watt's frustration adds to an already long list of complaints from around the league.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks star had himself a day in Pittsburgh. Russell Wilson was as close to perfect as he ever has been throughout his eight years in the NFL. Wilson finished Sunday with a career-high in completion percentage at 82.3, and threw for 300 yards with three touchdowns. He took home the NFL offensive player of the week award for his efforts in the Seahawks 28-26 win in the Steel City. Led by Wilson, the Seahawks sit at 2-0 and look the part of NFC contenders, and the former Badger signal caller also has not thrown an interception through two weeks. Things will get much tougher for them in the coming weeks as three of their next four games come against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns. Time will tell as to whether or not Wilson can elevate this team into true contender status.

Schobert with the forced fumble and Carrie with the recovery! 💪#CLEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/GB06ytq4Ar — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

Joe Schobert, linebacker, Cleveland Browns

It may somehow be an understatement to say that Joe Schobert was everywhere on Monday night as the former Wisconsin walk-on recorded 13 total tackles (10 solo). He also made a crucial fourth quarter play in punching the football out of running back Le'Veon Bell's hands near the goal line. In reality, the play was probably most crucial for fantasy owners playing against Bell, as the Cleveland Browns controlled things from the opening kickoff in 23-3 road win over the New York Jets. The performance has led some to start petitioning general manager John Dorsey to sign Schobert to a long-term deal. The 2015 Big Ten linebacker of the year will certainly be paid big bucks soon, and the Browns appear to have the cap space to provide the large contract. The question remains as to whether or not the AFC North will pay up.

The #Browns highest-graded player on defense last night was MLB Joe Schobert. His key stats among qualifying WK2 LBs:



▪️86.3 Def. Grade (6th)

▪️90.5 coverage grade (T-2nd)

▪️Allowed 3 catches for 6 total yds pic.twitter.com/E4A1QhTUKV — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) September 17, 2019