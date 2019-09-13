Wisconsin was well represented during Week 1 of the NFL season. BadgerBlitz.com calls out three notable performances by former UW players throughout the league's opening set of games.



Ryan Ramczyk, offensive lineman New Orleans Saints

Ryan Ramczyk was brilliant in week 1 vs. J.J. Watt, showing elite-level hand placement & variance in his strikes while mixing up his sets to keep Watt guessing & off-balance.



The third-year pro was involved in what ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Tessitore referred to as "Wisconsin-on-Wisconsin action." The New Orleans Saints tasked the star right tackle with stopping none other than defensive end J.J. Watt, a player that Wisconsin fans know is rarely ever stopped. Not only did Ramczyk contain Watt's pressure, but he completely negated Watt's impact and therefore gave Drew Brees the time to throw for 370 yards and two touchdowns. According to NFL research, it was the first time in 105 games at the professional level that Watt did not record a tackle or a quarterback hit. Keeping the former Wisconsin walk-on and NFL Defensive Player of the Year out of the box score and helping the Saints to victory makes Ramczyk one of the top Badger performers from last week.

Alec Ingold, fullback, Oakland Raiders

Our guy @AI_XLV is doin’ work in his NFL debut



The headlines will belong to a different rookie in first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs after racking up 113 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Yet, praise should fall on the shoulders of another rookie for helping to make that performance possible. Undrafted rookie Alec Ingold's name is one that Wisconsin fans associate with toughness. After an injury to six-year veteran fullback Keith Smith opened the door, Ingold fought his way on to the Oakland Raiders roster. He proved why he deserved a spot in last nights 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos by throwing out vicious blocks on Von Miller and others in third-and-short situations. On both of the Josh Jacobs touchdown runs, Ingold served up a key block. He may have gone unnoticed on the stat sheet, but his impact on the field could not be missed.



James White, running back, New England Patriots