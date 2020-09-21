Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week two of the NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor registered his first 100-yard rushing game as a professional Sunday. (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Star(s) of the Week

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts With starting running back Marlon Mack placed on injured reserve following Achilles surgery, the Wisconsin rookie was set to see his role in the Colts’ offense drastically increase. As he often did at Wisconsin, Taylor didn’t miss an opportunity to make an impact. Playing 49 snaps on Sunday (67 percent), Taylor delivered his first 100-yard rushing game as a professional, finishing with 101 yards on 19 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He caught two passes for nine yards. “I played here twice in college,” Taylor told reporters, referencing two Big Ten title games. “Finally getting a win in Lucas Oil, that feels good.”

Seventy-five of his yards came as the Colts took control of the game in the first half, and his first NFL touchdown — a five-yard run early in the second quarter — started a streak of 28 straight points for the hosts. “The plan was to feature Jonathan, and he was running hard and running good,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I just felt like we had good rhythm. He was seeing it well. Obviously, the line was getting movement on the line of scrimmage. Yes, the plan was to feature him and then complement as needed.”

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Wilson’s first series started with a pick-six interception, giving the Patriots an early advantage. It would be the last thing that went against the ninth-year quarterback. Going against a defense that allowed only four passing touchdowns to receivers in 2019, Wilson threw a touchdown pass to five different players, including four receivers, in a 35-30 victory over New England on Sunday night football. Wilson finished with 288 passing yards and rushed for 39 yards on five attempts. He helped Seattle take control during a 14-point third quarter with touchdown passes of 38 and 21 yards.



Veteran Contributions

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions Caught all three targets for 54 yards, including a long of 36, in Cephus’ return to Wisconsin, losing at Green Bay Sunday. The rookie played on 39 of Detroit’s 59 offensive snaps and eight snaps on special teams. Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Played in Tampa Bay’s home victory over Carolina Sunday. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Did not accumulate any stats in the Eagles’ home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings Making his season debut for his new team, Connelly played 11 of his 12 snaps on special teams in the Vikings’ loss at Indianapolis. T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles Started at middle linebacker for the Eagles, registering five tackles and a tackle for loss. Edwards also registered a tackle and a forced fumble on special teams. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Erickson played eight snaps on offense and fair caught one punt in the Bengals’ loss to Cleveland on Thursday night. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Starting at tailback, Gordon led the Broncos in rushing in their loss at Pittsburgh, finishing with 70 yards on 19 carries. Gordon also caught two passes for 14 yards, including a 16-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, by playing on 61 of Denver’s 77 snaps. Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Getting the start at strongside linebacker, Jacobs delivered a tackle for loss in Jacksonville’s loss at Tennessee. Jacobs played 16 reps on defense and 23 reps on special teams. Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Made his season debut by playing 12 snaps on special teams in Sunday’s loss at Tennessee Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Starting at middle linebacker (and playing all 62 snaps), Schobert made 10 tackles in Sunday’s loss at Tennessee. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Played 16 snaps on defense, registering three tackles, a half sack and a quarterback hurry, and 13 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Playing 44 of 68 snaps, Watt delivered two sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass defended in Houston’s loss to Baltimore. Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers Played six snaps on offense and 21 snaps on special teams in the Steelers win over Denver. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Making his second straight start, Watt had four tackles, a team-high 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries in the win over Denver.

Monday's Primetime Badgers

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints



Men in the Trenches

Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (six special teams snaps) Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (four special teams snaps) David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (special teams) Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle) Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (played every down at right tackle and six on special teams) Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard)