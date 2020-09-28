Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week three of the NFL season

Derek Watt (44), J.J. Watt (99) and T.J. Watt (90) all played in the same game Sunday in Pittsburgh (Derek Watt/Twitter)

Stars of the Week

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers For just the fourth time in NFL history, three brothers played in the same game, a cool moment and memory for the Watt family. The Steelers (3-0) prevailed with a 28-21 comeback home victory over Houston (0-3) in part because T.J.’s pressure. He finished with just four tackles but had two tackles for loss, an 11-yard sack and four quarterback hurries on Houston’s Deshaun Watson. T.J. played 39 of Pittsburgh’s 47 defensive snaps while Derek played seven offensive snaps and nine special teams reps. J.J. was on the field considerably more, playing 72 of the 80 defensive plays, and registered four tackles.



Started in the backyard... pic.twitter.com/PsjsdC7XbP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2020

Russell Mania for MVP?

In eight previous NFL seasons, Russell Wilson – despite many statistically impressive seasons and no losing records - has never received a first place Most Valuable Player vote. That will likely change this season. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback delivered another dazzling performance with 315 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a home victory over Dallas (it would have been six touchdowns if not for a bone-headed fumble by wide receiver DK Metcalf). He went 27-for-40 passing, had a quarterback rating of 130.7 and rushed for 22 yards. Wilson raised his season total to 14 TD passes, most ever after three games as it surpasses the mark that the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes had (13) in 2018. Mahomes won the MVP that season.

Veteran Contributions

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints Played 15 special teams snaps in the Saints’ home loss to the Packers on Sunday night. The Saints are 1-2. Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions Did not record a catch during his 10 snaps in the Lions’ loss at Arizona. Detroit is 0-3. Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Did not record any stats during his 21 special teams plays in Tampa Bay’s win at Denver. Tampa is 2-1. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Had three carries for eight yards and played mostly on special teams (25 of his 31 snaps) in the Eagles’ 23-23 tie over the Bengals. Both teams are 0-2-1. Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings Played 17 snaps on special teams in the Vikings’ home loss to Tennessee, as Minnesota stays winless at 0-3. T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles Starting at middle linebacker for the second straight week, Edwards played 51 of Philadelphia’s 72 defensive snaps (as well as 30 snaps (83 percent) on special teams) and registered three tackles. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Erickson had four punt returns for 37 yards, including a long of 19, in the Bengals’ tie at Philadelphia. Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Playing 39 of 63 snaps on offense (62 percent), Gordon was the team’s leading rusher with 26 carries for eight yards and had four catches for 12 yards in the Broncos’ loss. Denver remains winless. Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Ingold caught his only target and made it count, showing his athleticism on an 11-yard gain in the Raiders’ loss at New England. Las Vegas falls to 2-1.

Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Receiving his second-straight start at strongside linebacker, Jacobs played just six snaps before tearing his ACL in Thursday’s loss at Miami. Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Played his first offensive snaps of the season (five), as well as 12 on special teams, in the loss to the Dolphins. Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Played all 61 reps on defense and registered eight tackles and a tackle for loss for the 1-2 Jaguars Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Starting his second straight game, Taylor rushed 13 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for three yards in the Colts’ blowout win over the New York Jets. Indy is 2-1. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Van Ginkel played 13 snaps on special teams and 20 on defense, registering his first sack of the season, in Thursday’s night’s victory over Jacksonville. Miami is 1-2.

Men in the Trenches

Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (played 52 snaps at center) Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (five special teams snaps) David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (Made his first start of the season at left guard and played all 69 snaps) Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played every snap) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at RT and played all 61 snaps on offense, as well as six special teams snaps) Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (seven snaps on special teams) Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 52 snaps)

