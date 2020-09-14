Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week one of the NFL season

Star of the Week - Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 season opener. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Coming out of the gates firing, Wilson went 31-for-35 for 322 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a road win at Atlanta. Compiling a gaudy 141.3 quarterback rating, Wilson also was Seattle’s leading rusher with 29 yards on the ground in just three carries. Wilson is coming off an MVP-type season with the Seahawks. Elected to his sixth Pro Bowl, Wilson passed for 4,110 yards with a 66.1 completion percentage – both the second-highest totals of his career – with 31 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions. Even though he led the NFL by getting sacked 48 times, Wilson rushed 75 times for 342 yards with three TDs.

.@DangeRussWilson wanted it all 💥



A perfect throw to @dkm14 for the touchdown on fourth down!



Q3: SEA 21, ATL 12 pic.twitter.com/gK6r0Nzgqk — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2020

Rookie Debuts

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford must have some confidence in the rookie, as Cephus was targeted 10 times and played 62 offensive snaps (79 percent) in the Lions’ loss to Chicago. Cephus caught three of those targets in his first NFL game, good for 43 yards. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Playing in his first NFL game, Taylor had nine carries for 22 yards and six catches for 67 yards, including a long of 35) in the Colts’ loss at Jacksonville. Taylor played in 26 snaps (35 percent) but will likely see his workload dramatically increase with starting back Marlon Mack having suffered an apparent Achilles injury.



Jonathan Taylor SPEED + POWER pic.twitter.com/MQfKIMJcQW — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2020

Veteran Contributions

Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Back healthy after two injury plagued seasons to start his NFL career, Cichy played 21 snaps (64 percent) on Tampa’s special teams reps and had an assisted tackle in the loss at New Orleans. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Had six carries for 19 yards and two catches for two yards in the Eagles loss at Washington. He played 25 snaps on offense and nine snaps on special teams. T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles Starting at middle linebacker, Edwards played 20 snaps on defense and 27 snaps on special teams in the Eagles’ loss at Washington. He finished with two tackles. Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals While he didn’t make an impact on the offense (four snaps), Erickson continued his special teams work with two punt returns for 29 yards in the Bengals’ home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders While he didn’t get the start at fullback, Ingold played a chunk of snaps – 15 on offense (24 percent) and 17 on special teams (59 percent) – in the Raiders’ win at Carolina. Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Entering his third year in Jacksonville after being a seventh-round pick, Jacobs delivered one tackle in his 11 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in a victory over Indianapolis. Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Starting his first game for the Jaguars after signing a five-year contract with $21.5 million in guaranteed money in the offseason, Schobert delivered on that contract by playing in all 74 snaps, registering eight tackles and a tackle for loss in the win over the Colts. Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins Although listed as a second-team outside linebacker, Van Ginkel got the start in the season-opening loss at New England. Van Ginkel had two tackles and a special teams stop, playing eight snaps on defense and eight on special teams. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Played 63 snaps in the Texans’ loss at Kansas City Thursday night, registering five tackles and two quarterback pressures. James White, RB, New England Patriots Continuing his duel-threat role for the Patriots and new quarterback Cam Newton, White registered three catches for 30 yards and five runs for 22 yards.

Monday's Primetime Badgers

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants

