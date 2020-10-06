Here are some of their highlights from week four of the NFL season.

With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.

Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.

After a slow start to his 2020 season, Gordon delivered his first 100-yard performance for his new team, rushing 23 times for 107 yards and two scores in Denver’s Thursday win at the New York Jets. Also having two catches for 11 yards, Gordon’s 43-yards touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning sealed the 37-28 victory.

Another superb performance by the early frontrunner for league MVP, Russell Wilson led Seattle to a 31-23 victory in Miami Sunday. Wilson went 24-for-34 for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing passes to nine different receivers to move the Seahawks to 4-0, one of just four 4-0 teams in the league.

Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints

Played one snap on defense and 14 on special teams, making one tackle on the latter, in the Saints’ comeback win in Detroit.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions

Played six snaps on offense and six on special teams, finishing with no targets in the Lions’ loss to New Orleans.

Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Played 19 snaps on special teams in the Bucs’ 38-31 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Had two carries for three yards and played 19 snaps on special teams in the Eagles’ win at San Francisco.

Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Played 15 snaps on special teams in the Vikings’ home win over Houston.

T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Delivered three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Eagles’ victory at San Francisco on Sunday night.

Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Played seven snaps on offense, catching one pass for nine yards, and fair caught two punts in the Bengals’ win over Jacksonville.

Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders

Had two catches for 29 yards and one rush for minus-1 yard in home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ingold played just eight snaps on offense but had 15 reps on special teams.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played 17 snaps on special teams in Jacksonville’s loss to Cincinnati.

Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started fourth game at middle linebacker and made seven tackles on 74 defensive snaps.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Rushing 17 times for 68 yards and one catch for 11 yards in the Colts’ victory at Chicago.

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins

Played 10 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams in the Dolphins’ loss to Seattle.

J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Played 59 of 66 snaps, but Watt made just three tackles in Houston’s loss to Minnesota.

James White, RB, New England Patriots

White caught a team-high seven passes on a team-best eight targets, resulting in 38 yards, and rushing three times for 21 yards in New England’s 26-10 loss at Kansas City Monday night.