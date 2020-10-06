Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Four
Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week four of the NFL season.
Star of the Week
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
After a slow start to his 2020 season, Gordon delivered his first 100-yard performance for his new team, rushing 23 times for 107 yards and two scores in Denver’s Thursday win at the New York Jets. Also having two catches for 11 yards, Gordon’s 43-yards touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning sealed the 37-28 victory.
MELVIN GORDON HAVE A NIGHT 😤 pic.twitter.com/BGCp8UTuJB— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 2, 2020
Russell Mania for MVP?
Another superb performance by the early frontrunner for league MVP, Russell Wilson led Seattle to a 31-23 victory in Miami Sunday. Wilson went 24-for-34 for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing passes to nine different receivers to move the Seahawks to 4-0, one of just four 4-0 teams in the league.
.@DangeRussWilson tied Peyton Manning's record with 16 TDs through a team's first four games. Highlights! #SEAvsMIA pic.twitter.com/ubAk7C55Ty— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2020
Veteran Contributions
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Played one snap on defense and 14 on special teams, making one tackle on the latter, in the Saints’ comeback win in Detroit.
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Played six snaps on offense and six on special teams, finishing with no targets in the Lions’ loss to New Orleans.
Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Played 19 snaps on special teams in the Bucs’ 38-31 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Had two carries for three yards and played 19 snaps on special teams in the Eagles’ win at San Francisco.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Played 15 snaps on special teams in the Vikings’ home win over Houston.
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Delivered three tackles and a tackle for loss in the Eagles’ victory at San Francisco on Sunday night.
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Played seven snaps on offense, catching one pass for nine yards, and fair caught two punts in the Bengals’ win over Jacksonville.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Had two catches for 29 yards and one rush for minus-1 yard in home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Ingold played just eight snaps on offense but had 15 reps on special teams.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Played 17 snaps on special teams in Jacksonville’s loss to Cincinnati.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Started fourth game at middle linebacker and made seven tackles on 74 defensive snaps.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Rushing 17 times for 68 yards and one catch for 11 yards in the Colts’ victory at Chicago.
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Played 10 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams in the Dolphins’ loss to Seattle.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Played 59 of 66 snaps, but Watt made just three tackles in Houston’s loss to Minnesota.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
White caught a team-high seven passes on a team-best eight targets, resulting in 38 yards, and rushing three times for 21 yards in New England’s 26-10 loss at Kansas City Monday night.
Men in the Trenches
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (played 81 snaps at center after starting game on the bench)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (five special teams snaps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard and played all 57 snaps)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 57 snaps)
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints (started at RT and played 46 snaps before leaving with a concussion)
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers (played on offense and special teams)
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 68 snaps)
Bye Week
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inactive
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots
Injured Reserve
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions
D’Cota Dixon, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers