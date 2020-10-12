Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers. With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team. Here are some of their highlights from week five of the NFL season.



Russell WIlson led another fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday Night Football, throwing the game-winning score with 15 seconds left to beat Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

STAR OF THE WEEK

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson has never received a vote for league most valuable player. That’s going to change in 2020. Wilson delivered in spectacular fashion yet again, throwing the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left to lift Seattle to a 27-26 win over Minnesota. Down five with less than two minutes to go, Wilson led Seattle on a 13-play, 94-yard drive in just 1 minute, 42 seconds to keep the Seahawks undefeated. Wilson finished 20-for-32 yards for 217 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards on five carries.



PLAY OF THE DAY

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins He didn’t get the start, but Van Ginkel certainly delivered for the Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The second-year linebacker delivered six tackles (second-most on the team) and an eight-yard sack that delivered a forced fumble. It was plays like that which helped the Dolphins’ deliver the upset of the weekend, a 43-17 victory at the 49ers.





You get a TE 1v1 as an edge rusher, you gotta get those wins.



Andrew Van Ginkel won, and he won big. pic.twitter.com/D4HcOB2TWe — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 11, 2020

VETERAN CONTRIBUTIONS

Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Played 10 snaps on special teams in Thursday’s loss at Chicago. Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Playing just three snaps on offense, Clement contributed on 16 special teams reps in the Eagles’ loss at Pittsburgh. Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings Played 13 special teams snaps in the loss at Seattle Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Played a total of seven snaps and had one punt return for four yards in the Bengals’ loss at Baltimore. Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders Made his first starts of the season and caught two passes for 25 yards, playing 22 snaps on offense and 20 on special teams, in the Raiders’ upset victory at Kansas City. Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Made one tackle on 13 special teams plays in the Jaguars’ loss to Houston. Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars Made four tackles, playing 57 of 58 defensive snaps, in the loss to Houston. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts Taylor led the team in carries (12) and yards (57), scored a four-yard touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards in the Colts’ home loss to the Cleveland Browns. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Watt maximized his three tackles, registered three tackles for loss and a sack in the Steelers’ win over Philadelphia. Watt also had three quarterback hurries in playing 85 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans Made two tackles, had one pass defended and recovered a fumble, playing 71 of 75 snaps, in the win over Jacksonville.

MEN IN THE TRENCHES