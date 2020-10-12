Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL Report: Week Five
Sundays are starting to belong to the Badgers.
With the sustain success of Wisconsin’s football program over the last decade-plus, plenty of former Badgers athletes are getting the chance to compete at the professional level. By our unofficial count, 32 former Badgers are on either an active roster, injured reserve or practice squad of an NFL team.
Here are some of their highlights from week five of the NFL season.
STAR OF THE WEEK
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson has never received a vote for league most valuable player. That’s going to change in 2020. Wilson delivered in spectacular fashion yet again, throwing the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left to lift Seattle to a 27-26 win over Minnesota. Down five with less than two minutes to go, Wilson led Seattle on a 13-play, 94-yard drive in just 1 minute, 42 seconds to keep the Seahawks undefeated.
Wilson finished 20-for-32 yards for 217 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 58 yards on five carries.
ABSOLUTELY. MAGICAL.@DangeRussWilson to @dkm14 at JUST the right time!! #Seahawks | NBC
PLAY OF THE DAY
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Miami Dolphins
He didn’t get the start, but Van Ginkel certainly delivered for the Dolphins Sunday afternoon. The second-year linebacker delivered six tackles (second-most on the team) and an eight-yard sack that delivered a forced fumble. It was plays like that which helped the Dolphins’ deliver the upset of the weekend, a 43-17 victory at the 49ers.
You get a TE 1v1 as an edge rusher, you gotta get those wins.— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 11, 2020

Andrew Van Ginkel won, and he won big.
Andrew Van Ginkel won, and he won big. pic.twitter.com/D4HcOB2TWe
VETERAN CONTRIBUTIONS
Jack Cichy, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Played 10 snaps on special teams in Thursday’s loss at Chicago.
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Playing just three snaps on offense, Clement contributed on 16 special teams reps in the Eagles’ loss at Pittsburgh.
Ryan Connelly, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Played 13 special teams snaps in the loss at Seattle
Alex Erickson, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Played a total of seven snaps and had one punt return for four yards in the Bengals’ loss at Baltimore.
Alec Ingold, FB, Las Vegas Raiders
Made his first starts of the season and caught two passes for 25 yards, playing 22 snaps on offense and 20 on special teams, in the Raiders’ upset victory at Kansas City.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Made one tackle on 13 special teams plays in the Jaguars’ loss to Houston.
Joe Schobert, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Made four tackles, playing 57 of 58 defensive snaps, in the loss to Houston.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor led the team in carries (12) and yards (57), scored a four-yard touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards in the Colts’ home loss to the Cleveland Browns.
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt maximized his three tackles, registered three tackles for loss and a sack in the Steelers’ win over Philadelphia. Watt also had three quarterback hurries in playing 85 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps.
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Made two tackles, had one pass defended and recovered a fumble, playing 71 of 75 snaps, in the win over Jacksonville.
MEN IN THE TRENCHES
Tyler Biadasz, C, Dallas Cowboys (made his first professional start and played all 66 offensive snaps)
Michael Deiter, OL, Miami Dolphins (nine special teams snaps)
David Edwards, OG, Los Angeles Rams (started at left guard (third straight start) and played all 68 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps)
Rob Havenstein, OT, Los Angeles Rams (started at right tackle and played all 68 snaps and five special teams snaps)
Kevin Zeitler, OG, New York Giants (started at right guard and played all 68 offensive snaps and seven special teams plays)
Monday’s Night Badgers
Zack Baun, LB, New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints
Bye Week
Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
Rick Wagner, OT, Green Bay Packers
James White, RB, New England Patriots
Inactive
Beau Allen, DT, New England Patriots
Derek Watt, FB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Injured Reserve
Vince Biegel, LB, Miami Dolphins (foot)
T.J. Edwards, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (Achilles)
Leon Jacobs, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ACL)
Practice Squad
Beau Benzschawel, OG, Detroit Lions
D’Cota Dixon, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Groy, OL, Los Angeles Chargers
Natrell Jamerson, S, Carolina Panthers
Chris Orr, LB, Carolina Panthers