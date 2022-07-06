Badgers impress 2024 WR Peter Gonzalez during unofficial visit
Back in February, cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat was making his way around western Pennsylvania when he stopped by Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. Once there, he noticed a tall, physical wide receiver by the name of Peter Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, who lists scholarships from Miami, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia, Syracuse, among others, was offered by Poteat during a phone conversation later that week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news