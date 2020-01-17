“It’s come down to the little things,” said guard Brad Davison , who nearly beat MSU by himself with 30 points in a 68-63 home loss in 2018. “Michigan State is known for toughness, gritty, physical, offensive rebounding, second-chance points, transition points, those are all things we try to limit. It’s going to be a battle of who executes their game plan better.”

For as good as the Badgers basketball program has been for the last two decades, their inability to conquer Michigan State – lately home or away - has been the program’s waterloo.

MADISON, Wis. – The last time the University of Wisconsin won at the Breslin Center, the Badgers were led in points by Devin Harris and Mike Wilkinson and got 10 rebounds from Zach Morley . Needless to say, the memories have started to fade from that overtime triumph in 2004.

After a satisfying last-second win over No.17 Maryland Tuesday night, Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) will make its first trip to the Breslin Center in almost two years when it faces No.15 Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) tonight (6 p.m./FS1).

In the series between the two winningest programs in the conference over the last 19 seasons, the Badgers have lost seven straight games to Michigan State (four by double figures), the longest losing streak against any team since Greg Gard joined the Wisconsin staff in 2001. On the road, the drought extends to 11 (note: UW’s Final Four teams of 2013-14 and 14-15 never played MSU on the road).

As usually is the case, the Spartans are projected to be the best team in a balanced league. Even after a 29-point loss at Purdue Sunday, Michigan State sits alone in first place, are 8-1 at home and are ranked No. 6 per kenpom.com and No. 9 in the NCAA NET rankings.

In typical Tom Izzo fashion, the Spartans have a talent, physical low-post presence in junior forward Xavier Tillman, who is averaging a double-double (13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds) per game this season. However, the bigger program for the Badgers has been point guard Cassius Winston. Skipping the draft to return for his senior season, Winston is averaging 18.8 points per game and 2.2. rebounds per game over 16 starts.

Combined, Tillman and Winston are averaging 31.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.2 blocks while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor (191-of-396). Winston has been the bigger Badgers killer, however. In five games the last two seasons, Winston has averaged 19.6 points, made 50 percent of his shots and dished out 28 assists.

“Cassius has been huge for them and just the way that they play,” guard Kobe King said. “They push early and get you on your heels, and then get into their offensive (sets). Cassius is so good at picking apart defenses. We watched film, and you just see stuff that other point guards don’t see too much. Whether it’s a cross-court pass or a run screen in transition, I don’t think we’ve done a good job of containing him.”

Wisconsin had a brief glimpse into what Winston will bring tonight on Tuesday against Maryland’s Anthony Cowan. Both senior point guards who are among the best in the league, Cowan and Winston are both ball dominant and utilize a lot of ball screens to create offense. The major difference is that the Spartans are better skilled and better passers.

“Cowan is full speed, very quick at getting to the rim, while Cassius is very good at changing his speed, using his body,” Davison said. “Same type of threat but different style and a way about doing it. Both really great players, some of the top guards in the country, but it’s a big challenge.”

It’s a challenge that the Badgers are better suited for after the two-week grind they’ve been through. Playing three top-20 opponents in the last two weeks (tonight will be the fourth), Wisconsin has beaten all of them and survived two challenging road environments at Ohio State and Penn State. Both of those wins count in the NET rankings as Quadrant 1 wins.

Not only are those wins important barometers when it comes to NCAA Tournament selection, they have been critical in boosting the Badgers confidence to a season-high level going into the Breslin Center snake pit.

“A team like us who is so good defensively, you are always in games,” King said. “You don’t really see too many blowouts. You are putting yourself in a position to win. Growing throughout the season, in New York we struggled to close out games, even at N.C. State we struggled a little bit, just learning from those has big for us. I think we’ve done a really job learning and growing as a group.

“(Road wins have) been hard to come by,” he added. “Us being able to get one at Ohio State and Penn State is big for our confidence. We struggled on the road early on. With the addition of Micah helping us out and guys just gelling and finding their role, I think it’s been huge. Hopefully, we can carry that into East Lansing and come out with one.”