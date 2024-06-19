Wisconsin is hoping to round out the defensive line in its class of 2025, and one of its prime remaining targets visited campus for the first time this past weekend.

Kyler Garcia, a three-star prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, spent his penultimate official visit in Madison, and will visit Indiana this weekend before he makes a decision.

"(The visit) changed a significant amount," Garcia told BadgerBlitz.com. "It definitely answered a lot of questions."