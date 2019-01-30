Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin, led by assistant coach Chris Haering , extended a scholarship to the 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore, who garnered all-state honors this past fall for the state-champion Warriors.

Offer No. 1 is in early for Hunter Wohle r, an in-state safety from Muskego High School.

"Coach Haering just told me that everything checked out," Wohler told BadgerBlitz.com. "They looked at my film again and liked it. They said they would be really happy to work with me and they are excited to offer me a scholarship.

"They think I'm the kind of player they want playing for their program."

Wohler, who had 155 total tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore, is the first in-state prospect in the 2021 class to pick up an offer from UW. He is also hearing from Iowa and Ohio State early in the process.

"It definitely caught me by surprise," Wohler said. "As a sophomore, I didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but it's definitely nice to have the first one come in.

"It would be pretty cool to play for Wisconsin. It's always been a dream of mine to play for the Badgers, so now it's going to be great to go check the school out."

Wohler, who is in the middle of Muskego's basketball season, is expected to visit UW some time in the next 10 days, according to his father.

In the 2021 in-state class, Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire Memorial), Hayden Nelson (Brookfield Central), JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Mac Strand (Xavier), Grant Gerber (Eau Claire Memorial), Owen Arnett (Arrowhead) and Zach Hamilton (Greendale), among others, have also received Division 1 attention early in the process.