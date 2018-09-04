"If you would’ve told me a year ago I’d be going to Wisconsin to play football, I would have told you that you have the wrong guy," Wilcox told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday.

Prior to the start of his junior year at Kettle Moraine High School, Blake Wilcox was a soccer player through and through. Just over one year later, though, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior's athletic path took a much different turn.

But Wilcox is the right guy in the eyes of the Badgers' coaching staff, who added him as a preferred walk-on to their 2019 class Monday afternoon.

"To start off, college game days were sort of a way of life, and that hasn’t changed much. The only thing that has changed is my perspective on it," Wilcox told BadgerBlitz.com. "A walk-on offer from Wisconsin is one of the best offers that exists. What makes it even better is a coaching staff that has confidence in me. Having the coaching staff of a top-ranked team being able to say they’re excited for me is the best compliment that anyone can ever give.

"With any life-changing decision, you need time to think about it. I committed because I believe the University of Wisconsin fits me well in all regards. Their mindset of 'work harder' hits close to home. Throughout the off-season, I worked hard to get stronger, faster and to work on my craft. I believe having a strong work ethic will get you places.

"There was a mutual feeling of relief, almost like putting the last piece of a puzzle together."

Wilcox, who is also an all-state midfielder for the Lasers, is a five-star kicker (No. 5) and punter (No. 3), according to Kohl’s Kicking Camp. He will likely get a chance to try both at UW.

"We think I’ll start off on kickoff and progress into field goal and punt more as the upperclassmen graduate. However, nothing is set in stone," Wilcox said. "I like them all for different reasons. For field goal, I like stepping up and scoring points. For kickoff, there’s something oddly satisfying about smashing a 75-yard kickoff.

"As for punting, it’s unique - harder to learn and even harder to master. Getting better in everything is something that always appeals to me. Id say I’m most comfortable with kick-off as of right now."

Wilcox is teammates with four-star offensive lineman Trey Wedig, one of the Badgers' top targts in the 2020 class.

"It’s always nice to see Kettle Moraine alumni, especially when they are as well rounded as Trey," Wilcox said. "He’s a great football player and an even greater human being."

Wilxcox is Wisconsin's second preferred walk-on commit in the 2019 class along with long snapper Peter Bowden.