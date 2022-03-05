Wisconsin Badgers gearing up for a huge Junior Day on Sunday in Madison

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more athletes will likely surface in the hours leading up to and after March 6.

The guest list for Wisconsin's Junior Day on March 6 includes some of the Badgers' top targets in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, and BadgerBlitz.com has all the names for its subscribers below.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej is expected to have the largest collection of talent on campus. Atop the list is Tyler Gant, a long-time target for the coaching staff. UW, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kentucky make up the three-star prospect's current top five, but that group is not set in stone.

Sydir Mitchell, the No. 16 tackle in the country, is also on Wisconsin's guest list. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound four-star talent has 20-plus offers at this point in his recruitment with schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and Virginia, among many others, all in heavy pursuit.

From the state of Illinois, end Brooks Bahr and tackles Jamel Howard Jr. and Roderick Pierce are expected to be in Madison. Bahr, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior who camped with the Badgers this past summer, could very well return home with an offer in hand. Howard Jr. and Pierce should also be in the scholarship conversation.

Like the three prospects from Illinois, it will be interesting to see how Wisconsin moves forward with Minnesota tackle Elinneus Davis. A 6-foot-3, 296-pound junior from Moorhead High School, Davis currently lists scholarships from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota State and Washington.

In the 2025 class, Brody Clubb - from the same high school in Iowa as Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Bollers - will get his first look at Madison. Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri and Nebraska are also involved with Clubb early on.