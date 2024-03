Wisconsin dipped into Portage, Mich., to offer 2026 OL Gregory Patrick on Wednesday. The lineman already had 13 offers at the time — including six from the Big Ten — but the Badgers have been on Patrick's radar, thanks in part to his friend and fellow Michigander, 2025 OL Avery Gach.

“I’ve heard, especially Avery Gach, me and him talk a lot. He really likes Wisconsin a lot, I’ve heard a lot of good things about Wisconsin from him. He’s been on some visits there," Patrick told BadgerBlitz.com. I’ve heard great things about it. I mean, my dad and I are already trying to get plans to visit there, go in-person."