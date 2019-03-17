After missing out on a trip to the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time in 19 years the Badgers will have a chance to start a new streak this season after earning a No. 5 seed in this year's tournament. They will take on No. 12 Oregon on Friday in the Round of 64 in San Jose, part of the South region in the bracket.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers did not have to wait very long to make their way back in to the Big Dance.

"Obviously (it is) an exciting day for us," UW head coach Greg Gard said after the Badgers received their seed for the tournament. "I knew this was one of their primary goals as they entered the offseason a year ago was to get back to this position. I couldn't be more proud of how this group has worked and overcome a lot of things and has earned their way in to the tournament again."

Wisconsin's region includes No. 1 seed Virginia, along with No. 4 Kansas State, who the Badgers could play in the Round of 32 if both teams win their first round games. But no matter who the Badgers end up playing along the way, senior forward Ethan Happ said he was glad the team has a chance to start a new NCAA Tournament streak this season.

"It was tough sitting out last year and that was definitely a motivation for the offseason but I’m sure these guys will use the same motivation to start a new streak and to keep this going year in and year out," Happ said on Sunday. "We’re definitely excited, especially for going out to California. It’s going to be some nice weather, we’ll be rejuvenated and feel good going out there."

The Badgers will be looking to top their back-to-back trips to the Sweet 16 in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments, which came on the heels of their back-to-back trips to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015.

Dating back to the 2002 tournament when Bo Ryan took over as the head coach in Madison the Badgers have won at least one game in the tournament in all but two seasons - and they advanced at least as far as the Sweet 16 in six of their last seven trips to the NCAA Tournament.