Wisconsin's cornerback room is awash with youth. Players like Amare Snowden, AJ Tisdell, Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona represent the next wave of talent at corner in Madison. A player the Badgers would like to add to that list in the near future, 2025 corner Rukeem Stroud, is primed for his first visit to Madison.

Despite not having yet stepped on campus, Stroud has a good idea of what to expect.

"I seen their program, their facilities. It’s nice, it really surprised me," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's nice, I love it."