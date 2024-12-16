Badgers continue to add to DL room with commitment from Corey Walker

Corey Walker , a projected end who played last season at Western Michigan, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday.

Wisconsin continued to add to its defensive line room one day after it landed Tulane transfer Parker Petersen .

A converted tight end who was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Walker started 11 games in 2024. The Illinois native racked up 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks with a PFF grade of 73.2. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

Walker and Petersen are expected to head up a defensive line unit for E.J. Whitlow that saw James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal and Hank Weber enter the portal this month. The Badgers also lost their top player from 2024, Elijah Hills, who exhausted his eligibility.

In addition to Walker, UW is expected to return Brandon Lane, Jamel Howard and Dillan Johnson from the 2024 roster. Fifth-year senior Ben Barten, who played a significant role in 2024, could also return for one more season with the Badgers.

In the 2025 recruiting class, the Badgers signed Drayden Pavey, Xavier Ukponu and Torin Pettaway. Ukponu and Pettaway will enroll early for spring camp.

Wisconsin may not done in the portal on the defensive line. Jay'Viar Suggs, Langden Kitchen, David Blay and Chuck Nnaeto all have offers from UW as well.

Walker is the fourth portal commitment for UW in this cycle, joining Petersen, tight end Tanner Koziol and outside linebacker Mason Reiger.