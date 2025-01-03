Badgers continue to add to defensive line with pledge from Jay'viar Suggs

A redshirt senior from LSU, Suggs is the fifth addition to E.J. Whitlow 's position group, along with Micheal Garner , Parker Petersen , Corey Walker and Charles Perkins .

Wisconsin's overhaul of the defensive line continued on Friday afternoon with a commitment from defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs .

In Suggs, the Badgers are getting another tackle with good college experience and ideal size at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds. The Michigan native was credited with 10 tackles, three TFLs, and 2.5 sacks last season at LSU. Oklahoma, Kentucky, Michigan, Arkansas, Penn State and Tennessee were also involved with Suggs this winter.

Prior to LSU, Suggs appeared in 18 games at Grand Valley. He racked up 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He played under current outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell.

Adding another piece through the portal was important for the Badgers. From the 2024 roster, Elijah Hills, arguably the unit's top player, has exhausted his eligibility. Key contributors James Thompson and Curt Neal hit the portal, as well as Hank Weber and Jamel Howard.

Wisconsin could bring Ben Barten back for a sixth season. Brandon Lane and Dillan Johnson are also slated to return, and the staff signed Torin Pettaway, Drayden Pavey and Xavier Ukponu in the 2025 cycle.

In total, the Badgers have added 18 transfers during this window.