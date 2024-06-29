Badgers commit Zach Kinziger returns to camp a year after earning UW offer
MADISON — Wisconsin was close to offering in-state guard Zach Kinziger when he camped with the Badgers in the summer of 2023. His performance that day was the last domino to fall — Wisconsin pulled the trigger with an offer and he committed roughly a month later.
A year later, he returned to the Badgers' advanced basketball camp, this time a verbal commit in the class of 2025.
