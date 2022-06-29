Badgers best Big Ten schools for three-star OL Chris Terek

After trips to Michigan, Illinois and Iowa over the following three weekends, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound rising senior from Glenbard West High School announced his commitment to the Badgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin got the first crack this month at Chris Terek , a three-star offensive lineman from Illinois, during an official visit the weekend of June 3.

"The coaching staff is the best of the best," Terek told Rivals.com on Tuesday. "Coach (Paul) Chryst is a genuine guy that really cares for his players. Coach (Bob) Bostad is also amazing and his track record speaks for itself. He knows how to get offensive linemen to the next level.

"The energy at Wisconsin was also something that was just different. All those guys come to work every day and work extremely hard to get better. The academics are also top-tier in the Big Ten."



Terek joins an offensive lineman class for UW that previously included James Durand, another projected interior prospect. Commit No. 13 for Wisconsin in the current cycle, Terek was in Madison during Wisconsin's first big recruiting weekend of the month.

"The visit was awesome," Terek told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "We got to see some of Madison and it's an awesome town. The coaches are awesome, and the energy was different there.

"Coach Chryst thinks I will fit right in with the guys and that I will be a very good player at Wisconsin. The inside zones they run fit me a lot. He really made me feel like a big priority at Wisconsin. I love coach Bo (Bostad). He knows what he’s talking about, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about him. I also like that he won’t BS with you - he tells you what you need to work on and exactly what he will do to help you excel."

At the high school level, Terek is coached by former Wisconsin tight end John Sigmund.

"He loves Wisconsin," Terek said. "He thinks I fit Wisconsin’s offense perfectly, and he loves the coaching staff there."