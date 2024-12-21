Badgers’ Bench Spark Plug May Be Key to Maintaining Strong Start

Madison, Wis. — After the Wisconsin Badgers’ home matchup against the Detroit Mercy on Sunday, they’ll begin their full Big Ten schedule. A team’s performance against their conference opponents from January through March will often define their season. For the past few Badger teams, this has been when the wheels have fallen off. Plenty of eyes are on head coach Greg Gard and veterans like Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit and even newcomer John Tonje. But the most underrated factor in their success down the stretch isn’t even in their starting lineup.

(Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz)

Senior Kamari McGee has become one of the Badgers’ most important players this season. He’s their primary spark plug off the bench and averages 22.3 minutes per game, not far off from starters Nolan Winter (22.0) and Crowl (23.8). “He changes the tempo of a game on both ends of the floor. And he really enjoys coming in here and giving us that shot in the arm,” Gard said on Wednesday. It took time for McGee to step into such a vital role. The 6-foot, 181 pound guard from Racine transferred to Wisconsin after a strong freshman season at UW-Green Bay, with an abundance of energy and not many refined skills. “I think the thing for Kamari is… he’s really comfortable at excelling in his role. Obviously that role has grown. We talk all the time about, ‘Remember where you were when you first transferred from Green Bay?’ I had a hard time putting him on the floor because everything was 100 miles an hour and out of control and [the] ball was flying everywhere and we had to learn a few things,” Gard said Wednesday. As he matured, McGee was able to control his intensity, slowly turning into someone that Gard could trust in important moments. He experienced a major step-up in efficiency from his sophomore to junior seasons (28.0 field goal percentage to 54.3), albeit without a major improvement in actual production (1.3 points per game to 2.1). Yet it’s his strides this season that have been truly immense. He’s nearly tripled his minutes per game (8.4 to 22.3) and points (6.4) all while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from distance. His meteoric ascension came when the Badgers needed it most. The 2024 offseason featured the departure of, arguably, last season’s three most important players in Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl. Hepburn, a three-year starter, was the Badgers’ assist leader and primary ball handler for all three of his seasons. After he transferred to Louisville in the offseason, Gard failed to find an adequate replacement at point guard Camren Hunter was brought in via the transfer portal but hasn’t been able to find consistency due to poor health. Neither of the two starting guards, John Blackwell and Klesmit, are true point guards. McGee isn’t necessarily a true point guard in the sense Hepburn was — his 1.8 assists per game are fifth on the team — but his mixture of aggression and unselfishness tends to light a spark and create space for his teammates. Prior to the beginning of the season, Gard expressed his confidence in McGee’s ability to take greater control of the offense. “Kamari McGee has been steady. Just really consistent, really vocal, he’s done an awesome job of leading. He’s understood what he can do and he’s understood what he can’t do. He knows when to step on the gas and when not to. He avoids trouble a lot, which was sometimes a fault of his in the past. He’s done a really good job of the command he’s taken, the voice he’s had, and he’s obviously a menace defensively,” Gard said on local media day. The departure of Hepburn and Wahl, two veterans who had a combined 265 games played and 224 starts with the Badgers, also left a leadership void. Seniors like Crowl and Klesmit were forced to step into greater roles, both on and off the court. But, to McGee, this wasn’t much of an adjustment. “I don’t feel like it was much of a change. Ever since I stepped foot on the campus, I’ve been a pretty vocal leader. So the only thing that really changed was the minutes,” McGee said Wednesday. “He’s always vocal. He’s always here to pick people up, just bringing the energy every day. On the court, in the huddles, telling us where we’re at, what we need to be doing. He’s a great voice to listen to. There’s a sense of calmness when he’s out there commanding us and leading us,” Winter said.

(Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)