Badgers BBQ preview: Offensive line-heavy group headed to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin is in the thick of official visit season, but the Badgers will also host a group of their top targets in the 2026 class on Saturday.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at nine expected athletes headed to Madison this weekend.

Wide receiver Zachary Washington

Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Wisconsin, among others

The Word: Wisconsin was the first Power 4 scholarship for Zachary Washington, who picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit in April. Position coach Kenny Guiton is serving as the lead contact in Washington's recruitment.

"It felt great to get that offer because it shows that the coaches think I can compete at that level," Washington told BadgerBlitz.com. "It meant a lot because both of my parents were born and raised in Wisconsin. They grew up in Milwaukee and obviously know a lot about the state.

"I'd say Illinois, Wisconsin and Cincinnati are in the most consistent contact right now. I think Illinois might be close to offering me. I think I'm going to get back up to Wisconsin in the fall for a game and maybe again this summer if they want me up there."

Offensive tackle Evan Goodwin

