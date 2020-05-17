Fast-forward to this spring, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior now has no less than 16 offers, with Army , Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Wake Forest and Yale, among others, all in the mix.

When David Pantelis visited Wisconsin for the first time in late November, the 2021 wide receiver was still looking for his first scholarship.

"For the most part I have been hearing a lot from Wake Forest, Penn, Princeton, Akron and numerous schools like those," Pantelis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I planned on visiting Yale and Penn this spring, but due to the virus we had to do a virtual tour.

"It has been pretty difficult not being able to take visits, but we have been able to adapt to this new environment and get through it."

Earlier this week, the two-star prospect reconnected with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who passed his film on to new wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted. UW is still looking for its first receiver commit in the junior cycle.

"Coach Rudolph said he loved my film and sent it to the receivers coach and other staff members so I can be evaluated," Pantelis said. "They said a lot of good things and hopefully the staff will offer. I can’t give you a direct answer because it really is up to the coaching staff."

A two-way player from Upper Saint Clair in Pennsylvania, Pantelis had 77 receptions for 1,169 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. He also had five interceptions as a defensive back.

"I sent West Virginia, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh all my film and they said they were going to evaluate it," Pantelis said. "I think it’s a little early for leaders right now. I feel that there is still a lot of time for decisions.

"Academics will be big for me, for sure. It’s going to be an extremely tough decision with all the competing schools."

The Badgers currently have 10 commitments in the 2021 class.