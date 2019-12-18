Wisconsin added a third wide receiver commit to its 2020 class on Wednesday when Devin Chandler announced his decision to play for the Badgers.

Chandler, a two-star recruit from Charlotte, N.C.(Hough), played football at the same high school that produced current UW defensive lineman Gio Paez.

According to Rivals.com, Chandler held offers from Maryland, Virginia, N.C. State, Duke and Illinois, among others. He announced on Twitter that Wisconsin offered just a few weeks ago on Nov. 23.