News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 10:07:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Badgers added 2020 wide receiver Devin Chandler on Signing Day

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Wisconsin added a third wide receiver commit to its 2020 class on Wednesday when Devin Chandler announced his decision to play for the Badgers.

Chandler, a two-star recruit from Charlotte, N.C.(Hough), played football at the same high school that produced current UW defensive lineman Gio Paez.

According to Rivals.com, Chandler held offers from Maryland, Virginia, N.C. State, Duke and Illinois, among others. He announced on Twitter that Wisconsin offered just a few weeks ago on Nov. 23.

Devin Chandler
Devin Chandler (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)

Early in the month of December, Chandler took three official visits to the Terrapins on Dec. 6, to the Badgers on Dec. 10 and the Cavaliers on Dec. 13.

Wisconsin now holds 19 commitments for the class of 2020 as Chandler joins Waukesha North's Chimere Dike and Tennessee native Isaac Smith as players joining Ted Gilmore's room for next season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}