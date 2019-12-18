Badgers added 2020 wide receiver Devin Chandler on Signing Day
Wisconsin added a third wide receiver commit to its 2020 class on Wednesday when Devin Chandler announced his decision to play for the Badgers.
Chandler, a two-star recruit from Charlotte, N.C.(Hough), played football at the same high school that produced current UW defensive lineman Gio Paez.
According to Rivals.com, Chandler held offers from Maryland, Virginia, N.C. State, Duke and Illinois, among others. He announced on Twitter that Wisconsin offered just a few weeks ago on Nov. 23.
Early in the month of December, Chandler took three official visits to the Terrapins on Dec. 6, to the Badgers on Dec. 10 and the Cavaliers on Dec. 13.
Wisconsin now holds 19 commitments for the class of 2020 as Chandler joins Waukesha North's Chimere Dike and Tennessee native Isaac Smith as players joining Ted Gilmore's room for next season.
It's happening! @DevinKChandler is officially a part of the Badger family!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 18, 2019
• Three-star recruit by 247 Sports
• First-team all-conference as a senior in 2019 pic.twitter.com/kYSUuVg5qY