Kirk Penney, Wisconsin's Special Assistant to the Head Coach, was born in New Zealand and represented the country in two Olympic Games (2000 and 2004). The Badgers used those connections in their pursuit of Hayden Jones, who announced his commitment to UW on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 prospect played for the Nelson Giants in the New Zealand NBL this past season.



Jones, 17, was recently part of New Zealand's U17 World Cup national team in Turkey, a group that finished in fourth place. He averaged 11.6 points per contest in those games. With Penney and first-year assistant Lance Randall now on staff, the Badgers have had a recent focus on international prospects. Wisconsin added big man Andrija Vukovic in June to their 2024 class. Jones joins a 2025 recruiting class that previously included guard Zach Kinziger and center Will Garlock. The Badgers are also expected to host Amari Allen, Tommy Ahneman and Davion Hannah for official visits this fall.

WISCONSIN'S PROJECTED 2025-26 SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION