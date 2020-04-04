"The relationship with Wisconsin has been tremendous, starting last spring with a visit for a junior day, and then a follow-up opportunity to see the culture during a game visit this past fall," Anderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "After a few visits with the coaching staff when they visited my school, the communication was consistent throughout.

For the 6-foot-2, 200-pound in-state senior from Verona High School, it was just a matter of getting his acceptance letter from the university.

"Over winter break was when I received the preferred walk-on opportunity after they called my high school coach telling him the news. I was so excited and honored to receive the news. With the pandemic, the academic applications were extended a little longer than usual, so it was a matter of patience to receive my acceptance to the school."

Anderson, who had 1,310 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns this past fall, was an honorable-mention all-state selection as a tight end/H-back on the WFCA Large School team. He could play on either side of the ball for the Badgers.

"At this point the coaches haven’t been too specific, as they are intrigued by my overall versatility playing a variety of positions on both sides of the ball in high school," Anderson said. "They have mentioned that preferred walk-ons oftentimes are considered overall athletes, and that gives the coaches options to find the best fit for the team with their skill set. Realistically, a slot-type of receiver would be the most similar position offensively from my high school offense, as well as a down-safety defensively.

"I had preferred walk-on opportunities from Central Michigan, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. But, in all honesty, with the opportunity at Wisconsin, I knew it was my clear choice as soon as I received it in December. I had been fully clear with my intentions with Wisconsin from the start, it was just the various steps I had to go through for the application process. I have been a Badgers fan all of my life - living in the Madison area attending countless games as a kid - so it was very surreal to have the opportunity I have been working towards since a young age."

Anderson joins a 2020 preferred walk-on class for UW that also includes quarterback Daniel Wright; offensive linemen Sean Timmis and Kerry Kodanko; linebackers Jeb Frey, Ross Gengler and Riley Nowakowski; defensive back Amaun Williams; and specialists Duncan McKinley, Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers.

"It feels very relieving because although the recruiting process is enjoyable, it is a long journey, in most cases," Anderson said. "To be able to have this set takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders and allows me to become fully focused on the next steps and future. I wouldn’t have changed anything about this process, and couldn’t be more happy about being able to keep calling Madison home.

"The culture of Wisconsin, in all facets, makes you feel like there is truly no other choice."